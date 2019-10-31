Jorge Masvidal Reacts To President Donald Trump Attending UFC 244

Spread the word!













Earlier this week it was reported that current United States President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 244 this weekend in New York City, to witness the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Masvidal to get his thoughts on President Trump showing up to watch his fight. Masvidal noted, no matter your political views, it’s an honor to have a sitting President Of The United States attend your fight.

“No matter what your political views on him, it’s not every fighter that can say, ‘Hey, the President is showing up to my fight.’ You know? So that’s humbling in of itself,” Masvidal said. “Especially when other fighters are out there trying os hard, ‘Hey Mr. President! Look at me!’

“The President won’t even go to their fights, look at them or acknowledge them. So to them haters or them dudes that are all up in the sauce, trying to get that, let your talents speak for themselves.”

As we’ve noted, President Trump has quite a history with the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene. He was inducted into the New Jersey State Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2013, and is good friends with UFC president Dana White. Trump allowed a pair of UFC events to go down from his Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City back in 2001 when the UFC had difficulties booking venues.

