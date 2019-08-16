Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Conor McGregor Punching Old Man In Whiskey Dispute

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s recent bar dispute is the talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community at the moment.

Yesterday (Thurs. August 15, 2019) footage leaked from an April incident involving McGregor in a bar in Ireland. An elderly man at the bar refused to take shots of McGregor’s Irish Proper 12 Whiskey, and McGregor eventually punched the man with a left hand in the face. McGregor was quickly escorted out of the building by what looked to be members of his own security team.

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has offered his take on the incident. “Gamebred” took to Twitter and asked for someone to get him in contact with the old man so he can give him some “real” whiskey instead of the “trash” McGregor, who he referred to as “the little guy,” was trying to give him.

“Somebody get me in contact with the old man. He deserves a real shot of whiskey instead of that trash the little guy was trying to force him to drink #supernecessary @JohnnieWalkerUS“

Masvidal has expressed a great deal of interest in fighting McGregor in recent months. The Floridian has really broken out as one of the sport’s biggest stars coming off back-to-back massive knockout wins over the likes of Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Now, Masvidal’s management claims “Gamebred’s” next fight will be for the title. However, he’s willing to get back in the Octagon without a title on the line if the opponent is right. McGregor is certainly an opponent that could get Masvidal excited.

What do you think about Masvidal’s reaction to McGregor punching the old man at the bar?