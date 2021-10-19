Jorge Masvidal says that he is open to boxing Jake Paul once his career in the UFC is finished.

He currently has a fight scheduled for December 11 at UFC 269 against Leon Edwards. However, he has also been called out frequently by YouTube/boxing sensation Jake Paul. For now, it seems like Masvidal will ignore him but is open to the possibility of a boxing match in the future. He sat down with Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ to discuss the potential bout against Paul. (H/T mirror.co.uk)

“He knows at the end of the day, on a face-to-face, he can’t say any of that,” Masvidal said. “Unless he has his 50 bodyguards and I’m by myself. Because at the end of the day I can always pick this little kid up and slam him through the concrete so hard that he will be invalid for the rest of his life.”

Masvidal continues by saying that his focus is currently on fighting the best in the world in the UFC.

“Right now, where I’m at in my career, I’m gonna fight the world’s best fighters in the world,” Masvidal said. “We can both agree that they’re in the f****** UFC. In 170 pounds there’s a lot of good guys and I could f****** beat them. Those other options will always be there. But right now while I’m in my prime, I gotta do things that people in their prime do and that’s fight the world’s best. He’s not in that conversation or ever will be.”

Paul has talked about wanting to fight more UFC stars in the boxing ring. He is coming off of a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. However, Dana White has shot down any chance of Masvidal or any other ranked UFC fighter of a possible fight with Paul.

How do you think a boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul goes down?