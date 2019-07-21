Jorge Masvidal Wants Leon Edwards To Stop Calling Him Out

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. July 21, 2019) Leon Edwards joined the welterweight elite. He dispatched of Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC San Antonio main event in dominant fashion.

Edwards out-classed the former lightweight champion and took home a unanimous decision. Following his victory, Edwards called out newly-found foe Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” is coming off a five-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239, registering the fastest in promotion history.

Masvidal took to Twitter to respond to Edwards’ callout, taking a shot at the entertainment value in Edwards’ victory over “RDA”:

“Big difference between putting top ranked opponents to sleep and putting fans to sleep #bum#whoru“

Big difference between putting top ranked opponents to sleep and putting fans to sleep #bum #whoru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 21, 2019

Masvidal then noted that he had been promised a welterweight title opportunity after his win over Askren, and plans on cashing-in on that promise next. However, he also told Edwards to stop calling him out until his quest for the gold is complete:

“So I can be clear I was promised a title shot after I beat askren and I plan on cashing in on it. Don’t call me out no more until I get that belt #supernecessary“

So I can be clear I was promised a title shot after I beat askren and I plan on cashing in on it. Don’t call me out no more until I get that belt #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 21, 2019

What do you think about Masvidal telling Edwards to quit calling him out? Will Masvidal actually get a title shot next?