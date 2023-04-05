Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland were reportedly involved in an altercation ahead of their respective UFC 287 bouts on Saturday night.

Twitter user @BarryMacokner94 posted a video clip showing the two outspoken fan favorites being separated during a verbal spat just days away from their returns to the Octagon.

According to the individual that captured the footage, things got much worse than what we can see in the above clip. “Argument lmao sh*t was intense in person,” the uploader tweeted. “I didn’t film the end but it got worse.”

Kevin Holland Addressed the Altercation with Jorge Masvidal on Instagram

Before footage of the incident emerged online, Kevin Holland addressed the confrontation and suggested that the UFC would probably switch up his opponent again, a reference to the UFC 279 change-up that saw him go from fighting Daniel Rodriguez to Khamzat Chimaev after things got physical between the two during a media event.

“Let me just go ahead and say it, that video’s going to come out, and then they’re probably going to do an opponent change again! F*ck!” Holland said on Instagram.

What exactly caused things to escalate is unknown at this time, but this is not the first time that Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal have been involved in situations like this. Two months removed from his backstage incident with Khamzat Chimaev, Holland got into it with the former UFC welterweight champion backstage at UFC 281.

Masvidal is no stranger to controversy himself. ‘Gamebred’ is scheduled to face a criminal trial next month for an alleged assault on former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington. Masvidal reportedly attacked Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse in March 2022.