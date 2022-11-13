Video – Kamaru Usman, Kevin Holland separated following run in backstage at UFC 281 in MSG

It appears UFC welterweight alum, Nate Diaz and Bellator grappler, Dillon Danis were not the only combatants to engage in an extra curricular scuffle following last night’s UFC 281 event in New York – with former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman requiring wrangling during a run-in with division contender, Kevin Holland.

Kamaru Usman and Kevin Holland required separation following UFC 281 last night

Footage emerged following last night’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden, detailing a scuffle involving the aforenoted duo of Kamaru Usman and Kevin Holland, as well as the pair’s respective entourage, with officials and parties both sides attempting to separate and corral both.

“Bit of an altercation backstage at #UFC281 tonight,” Comedian and actor, Jim Norton tweeted accompanied by footage of Kamaru Usman’s run-in with Kevin Holland. “Not sure what the issue was. Almost lost my phone but luckily @reedharrisufc swooped in to the rescue.”

Bit of an altercation backstage at #UFC281 tonight. Not sure what the issue was. Almost lost my phone but luckily @reedharrisufc swooped in to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/5kkRHEN3gc — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) November 13, 2022

Yet to return to the Octagon since his thunderous fifth round welterweight title knockout loss to now-champion, Leon Edwards back at UFC 278 in August of this year, Usman is expected to make a comeback to face the Birmingham native in a trilogy rubber match in the opening months of next year.

For Holland, the Riverside striker has been booked to fight two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Orlando at the beginning of December.

Holland has yet to feature since he co-headlined UFC 279 against short notice opponent, Khamzat Chimaev in a catchweight fight, suffering a dominant and one-sided first round D’Arce choke submission loss.

Akin to the above-mentioned altercation featuring both Diaz and polarizing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert, Danis, multiple bodies and members of each team’s entourage managed to separate the combatants before any significant altercation.

Holland’s latest backstage engagement comes off the back of a high-profile run-in with the aforenoted, Chimaev prior to their scheduled UFC 279 clash, which forced the cancellation of a pre-fight press conference organized by the promotion.