Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has scoffed at last month’s professional boxing match between the outspoken, Jake Paul, and his former mixed martial arts opponent, Nate Diaz, claiming he would “hurt” the pair if he switched to boxing.

Masvidal, a veteran former welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, called time on his storied mixed martial arts career back in April following a co-main event slot at UFC 287, suffering a fourth consecutive loss in a decision defeat against Gilbert Burns.

Switching his sole focus to promoting with Gamebred FC in the time since, Masvidal had, however, weighed up a potential return to the Octagon at UFC 300 next year – in the form of a rematch with former-foe and ex-UFC contender, Ben Askren.

Jorge Masvidal pokes fun at the ability of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

And sharing his thoughts on August’s boxing showdown between Ohio native, Paul and ex-UFC contender, Diaz – which the former won in a rather one-sided unanimous judging win, Masvidal claimed he would simply “hurt” the pair if he boxed them.

“I get with the skill set, they’re not going to be boxers,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “They’re not going to move like boxers, because they’re not boxers by craft either. They could’ve been meaner. That’s why watching that fight live, I was like, ‘I’m mean for real, bro.’ A lot of the guys in boxing are for real.”

“I didn’t have the feeling when I left that night,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I didn’t feel like they were trying to kill each other, you know? Or hurt each other, or apply the sweet science to it’s highest mastery. I would hurt those dudes, bro. Like bad. I was there live, I seen it, man. It’s a different speed. Nate’s seen it – you can ask Nate about the speed. If Jake was having trouble [with Diaz], you know what I’d do to Jake, man.”

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal make a combat sports return?