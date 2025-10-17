Jorge Masvidal Awarded $5m In Lawsuit

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been awarded $5 million in a lawsuit relating to his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

As we know, Jorge Masvidal was once one of the most popular fighters in all of mixed martial arts – and combat sports as a whole. He had a truly astonishing run back in 2019, in which he was able to pick up three wins in one year to vault himself into championship contention. While he did somewhat fall off after that, he still had the kind of run that most can only dream of.

Then, after his UFC days, Jorge Masvidal opted to venture into the world of boxing, where he met Nate Diaz. While Jorge did lose the fight, it certainly seemed like he was going to get a good payday out of it. However, a lawsuit soon followed between ‘Gamebred’ and Fanmio, leading some to question what exactly had gone wrong in the partnership.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Jorge Masvidal has won $5 million as a result of the lawsuit.

Jorge Masvidal gets big payday

Masvidal had stated that his deal for the Diaz fight was set to include a purse of $6 million plus an additional $1 million if he had been able to win the fight. He lost via decision, and he reportedly only received a $150,000 advance and a $1 million payment.

The judge in the case ruled that Jorge should be given $5,315,268.64 as well as post-judgment interest from the contest. Fanmio are also engaged in lawsuits with Nate Diaz, Golden Boy Promotions and Ryan Garcia.

Moving forward, it seems like Masvidal will be focusing his attention on a potential return to the UFC, potentially at next summer’s highly anticipated White House event. Given his Donald Trump fandom, it would certainly make sense.