Jorge Masvidal Fires Back At ‘Salty’ Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has a simple message to Conor McGregor — sign a contract for a fight and then they could start talking trash to each other.

The idea of a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight has been floating around for a while and perhaps, even more so after the latter defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 on Saturday night. But when asked about the prospect of facing the Irishman afterward, Masvidal maintained that he would be too much for McGregor.

McGregor would respond with a jab at Masvidal the following day:

“Hey @ BurgerKing, could I get a 3 piece with soda and a side chicken box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks,” McGregor tweeted referencing Masvidal’s three piece and a soda comment.

When asked what to make of McGregor’s tweet by Ariel Helwani on the Helwani Show on Monday, Masvidal responded:

“I’m guessing because he’s a salty a** dude, that’s how he gets salty by asking for salt and vinegar at the drive thru because I never ask for salt and vinegar,” Masvidal said. “French fries usually come pretty seasoned. That dude wanted to make a point that he asked for salt. That’s probably why his levels of saltiness are so f*cking through the roof.

“Call Dana, tell your assistant’s assistant to call Dana White and throw some numbers at our way. If you want to get your a** kicked in April, just stop talking bro. We’re going to scrap, we’re going to scrap. Just sign the contract, then we can do all the sh*t talking.”

Helwani would refer to McGregor’s use of chicken in the tweet to perhaps imply that Masvidal was scared to fight him. But that only brought a laugh and some sarcasm out of the new BMF champion:

“You guys are so funny,” Masvidal responded. “Yeah, I don’t want to fight that guy, bro. So scary. No, please, no. Not a chance. Get the f*ck out of my face. You kidding me with these questions?

As things continue to heat up between the two, maybe a fight could happen after all.

