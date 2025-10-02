Jorge Masvidal Ready to Fight Leon Edwards at the UFC White House Event: “Just Like America Kicked England’s Ass”

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Leon Edwards at the White House.

Ever since Dana White confirmed that the UFC would run an event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue next year, practically every fighter signed by the promotion, and a few that aren’t, have been lobbying for a spot on the history-making Fight Night.

That includes Masvidal, who suggested that the nation’s capital would make a great backdrop for his long-awaited clash with ‘Rocky.’

“Leon, if you’re watching this, I will f***ing beat the f*** out of you at the White House,” Masvidal said in a recent interview. “Leon, I will beat the dog sh*t out of you, just like f***ing America kicked f***ing England’s ass when you were trying to take over our sh*t and we had to send y’all back.” “I’m going to send you back the same way… 4th of July, America’s birthday, bro. Let them make a mistake and send you as a representative for England. I will crash that party, brother.”

The Origins of Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards

Despite never stepping inside the Octagon, Masivdal and Edwards have had one of the UFC’s fiercest rivalries in recent years. It all started in March 2019 following an event inside the O2 Arena in London. Following a win over Darren Till, Masvidal was engaging in an interview backstage when Edwards, who had competed and won on the undercard that night, walked by and threw some shade at ‘Gamebred.

That prompted Masvidal to walk away from the interview, approach Edwards, and deliver what would come to be known as a “three-piece and a soda.”



Masvidal and Edwards were subsequently scheduled to scrap at UFC 269 two years later, but ‘Gamebred’ ultimately bowed out of the bout due to injury. Masvidal went on to lose his last four fights inside the Octagon, while Edwards delivered the “kick heard around the world” to capture the welterweight world title.