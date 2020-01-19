Jorge Masvidal, Donald Cerrone Meet Backstage After UFC 246

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal met a familiar foe in Donald Cerrone following the aftermath of UFC 246 on Saturday night.

Masvidal was in attendance to watch Conor McGregor enjoy a successful return to the Octagon when he blitzed Cerrone in just 40 seconds. “Gamebred” was a keen observer, especially as he could be a potential next opponent for McGregor.

While McGregor didn’t specifically call him out afterwards, he remained open to a bout with Masvidal. Instead, the latter would go face-to-face with McGregor’s downed opponent in Cerrone as they embraced each other backstage.

Of course, the duo faced each other back in January 2017 when Masvidal defeated Cerrone via second-round TKO at UFC Denver. But despite that result, it was all smiles when the pair met each other.

You can watch the interaction below courtesy of Masvidal’s YouTube channel:

As for what’s next for McGregor, UFC president Dana White seems to believe a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov makes the most sense.

However, most would agree that a McGregor vs. Masvidal showdown would be the best idea in the meantime. Perhaps it could still happen, especially if the Irishman calls for it.

What do you think of Masvidal and Cerrone meeting backstage?