Jorge Masvidal Details Plan For Final Three Years Of MMA Career

Jorge Masvidal is nearing the end of his run as a mixed martial artist. However, he’s certainly going out with a bang.

“Gamebred” has made it very clear he only has three years left before he’s walking away. However, he has been racking up the big fights, coming off wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. Now, there’s been talks of Masvidal fighting Nick Diaz or Conor McGregor next. The Floridian is also in the driver’s seat in terms of earning the next title opportunity at welterweight.

Recently, speaking to media while attending Combate Hidalgo, Masvidal detailed his plans for the final years of his MMA career. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Before I close the next chapter and go on to whatever the fuck in my life, I’m gonna get that belt and whoever has it, I’m gonna take their head off,” Masvidal said. “Then I’m gonna defend that belt and I’m gonna kick whoever they put in front of me’s ass. I’m gonna separate myself from the pack by eliminating people by having somebody stop me from doing further damage.

“I got about three years left, then I’ll hang up the gloves comfortably. Not because I need to, but because I want to. I’ll have enough money and everything I wanted to accomplish in these three years. It’s more of a matter of who’s going to bring me the most money in this next fight.”

Regardless of what Masvidal does next, it’s going to be massive. Masvidal has built up quite the fanbase after his spectacular 2019. From his fastest knockout finish in UFC history to becoming the UFC’s Baddest Mother F*cker Champion, the American Top Team (ATT) veteran is a front-runner for 2019’s Fighter Of The Year. With all the hype surrounding Masvidal’s name, 2020 should be even better.

