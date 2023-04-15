Former UFC welterweight contender, Jorge Masvidal claims former interim division champion, Colby Covington received preferential treatment from police and responding law enforcement officers following their run-in in Miami, Florida last year.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 287 earlier this month, suffering a unanimous decision loss to one-time title chaser, Gilbert Burns.

Jorge Masvidal confirmed his retirement from MMA earlier this month

In the immediate aftermath of his fourth consecutive loss, American Top Team staple, Jorge Masvidal confirmed his retirement from mixed martial arts with immediate effect, bringing a close to a storied professional career.

Last year, Jorge Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to the above-mentioned, Covington in March, however, in the weeks following the event, the Florida native was involved in a physical altercation with the latter, resulting in his arrest, with Covington touting an alleged “brain injury” following the attack.

However, in recent preceedings, Masvidal made claims that Californian received preferential treatment from the police following the attack. (H/T TMZ Sports)

“(Jorge) Masvidal claims (Colby) Covington called the sergeant, the officer then radioed the matter into the astation as a ‘Code 3’ – which, according to Masvidal, is ‘reserved for shooting and active dangerous felonies,’”

Attorneys representing Masvidal claimed that Covington’s alleged decision to speak with a member of the Miami Beach police rather than call emergency services, meant “he could receive concierge police intervention.”

Pleading not guilty ot charges brought against him, Masvidal further claimed that the officer inquesiton “made additional calls to individual officers to ger over immediately to the scene” in a bid to aid Covington following the attack.

Sidelined since his victory over Masvidal back in March of last year, Covington has been touted to fight undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards next, potentially as soon as July, however, the defending titleholder has scoffed at a summer return at UFC 291.