Jorge Masvidal Claims What He’ll Do To Colby Covington Inside The Octagon Will Be ‘Uncalled For’

Jorge Masvidal has bad intentions planned should he ever face Colby Covington inside the Octagon.

Masvidal takes on Nate Diaz at the UFC 244 headliner on Saturday night for the BMF title. Should he win that fight, there’s a possibility that he challenges for the welterweight title next.

Current champion Kamaru Usman defends his crown against Colby Covington at UFC 245 on December 14. And should Covington become the new champion, the next fight to make is undoubtedly with Masvidal.

The pair were former roommates and best friends until their relationship started to deteriorate in recent years. Now, it looks like it’s irreparable as they consistently talk trash about each other. And “Gamebred” believes their time will come eventually:

“The universe is going to correct that mistake via me,” Masvidal said at a recent media scrum. “Our time will come, I’ll dictate when.

“… A lot of people said what I did to Ben was a little uncalled for,” Masvidal said at a recent media scrum. “No, it wasn’t. What I’m going to do to Colby is going to be uncalled for. I’m going to put my life on that.”

Based on his recent run of knockouts, it wouldn’t be surprising if Masvidal did just that.

