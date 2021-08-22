The WBA Welterweight Title showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas is in the books.
Earlier tonight (Aug. 21), Pacquiao and Ugas shared the ring. Ugas put his welterweight gold on the line. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It was clear early on that Pacquiao would utilize an aggressive style as he didn’t want to stay on the outside against Ugas. Ugas found a home for the jab but Pacquiao would also return fire with combinations.
In the fourth round, Ugas was warned after landing a low blow. The two continued to trade leather with counter jabs. Ugas had success with the double jab.
Ugas continued to land clean shots with the right hand. Down the stretch, it became clear that Pacquiao knew he had to push the action.
The bout went the distance and the score totals were read. The scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112. All three judges scored the fight for Ugas.
After the fight Ugas said he wants to unify the welterweight titles. When asked specifically if Errol Spence Jr. is on his mind, Ugas said that’s the fight he wants next but he wishes the WBC and IBF Champion a speedy recovery from his retinal tear. The other champion is WBO titleholder Terence Crawford, who is soon to be a free agent after his next fight, potentially against Shawn Porter.
Manny Pacquiao said he doesn’t know if he will be boxing again. He also said he’ll make a final announcement on whether or not he will run for President of the Philippines.