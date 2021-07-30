Top UFC Welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards are once again back at it on social media. Masvidal told MMA Junkie this week that he’s targeting a December return against “anyone that gets me to the title again.”

Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) wants December return against 'anyone that gets me to the title again' https://t.co/ySogJFo51j — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 29, 2021

Edwards responded on Twitter saying he’d be ready in “November or December. Stop with the excuses.” Edwards and Masvidal have plenty of verbal sparring history and a backstage altercation after Masvidal’s KO win over Darren Till in March 2019. They have yet to meet in the octagon however.

I’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood https://t.co/JVcFyQihZu — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 30, 2021 Masvidal ended up tweeting back at Edwards’ claim to be ready, “Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b*tch. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it.”

Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b*tch. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 30, 2021

There is certainly some steam for a matchup between these welterweight contenders. It would make logical booking sense for these two to serve as the Co-Main event in November’s UFC 268 Welterweight championship main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Do you think we’ll see Masvidal vs Edwards happen? Who wins?