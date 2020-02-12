Jorge Masvidal Dubs Himself The A-Side Against Kamaru Usman: Who The F*ck Is Usman?

Spread the word!













It’s looking more and more like Jorge Masvidal will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship next.

Following their Super Bowl media day confrontation, UFC president Dana White suggested he’s working on booking the fight for International Fight Week this July. Both Usman and Masvidal have been exchanging words with one another through the media. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Masvidal explained why he believes he’s the A-side against Usman, despite “The Nigerian Nightmare” being the welterweight champion.

“I’m the alpha and the omega. If ‘A’ stands for alpha, then yeah, I’m the A-side times ten. Who the f*ck is Usman?”

Masvidal is also convinced that Usman doesn’t want to fight him, as the Nigerian-born champion refuses to confirm that Masvidal is, in fact, next in line for a shot at the title. The champion has suggested that Leon Edwards is deserving of a shot at the strap also. Usman has even suggested he could fight Conor McGregor next instead.

“You would think any champion would want to fight the fighter of the year in their weight class to extra prove something, to set themselves aside. This guy wants to fight a guy under me that he already beat, or if not, do fantasy match-ups, the guys in the Japan or other organizations. If that doesn’t let you know what’s going to happen, nothing will. He knows the formula. He knows about me very well. So, there’s a hundred other people he’d rather fight than me.

“You would think at that moment (he’d think), ‘let me sell to the public the biggest fight I could do, because this guy’s the fighter of the year, he’s in my weight class. Let me go show the world I’m the fighter of the year in this weight class’. But no, he doesn’t want to do that. Not only is he a bad business man, he’s just a f*cking idiot, man.”

With that being said, Masvidal says Usman will be forced into this fight whether he likes it or not.

“He’s super forced into this fight. Dana said it. And what is he gonna do now? So, I don’t think too much of him. So, I don’t want to talk about the guy too much.”

What do you think about Masvidal dubbing himself the A-side against Usman?