Jordan Newman Mounts Incredible Comeback, Forces Eslam Abdelbaset to Quit on His Stool – PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

Jordan Newman mounted an incredible comeback in the PFL World Tournament 8 main card opener, forcing Eslam Abdelbaset to quit on his stool following the first round.

Abdelbaset nearly made it an early night, catching Newman with a crushing right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas in the opening round. Smelling blood in the water, Abdelbaset mounted Newman’s back and rained down strikes.

It looked as though Abdelbaset was moments away from the finish. However, Newman survived the onslaught and managed to fight his way out of the position, climbing back to his feet, where he was met by a gassed-out Abdelbaset. Looking to swing the momentum back in his favor, Newman launched an all-out attack, catching Abdelbaset with a perfectly-placed knee near the fence that appeared to have broken the Egyptian’s orbital bone.

Abdelbaset desperately attempted to flee from the fight, narrowly making it out of the round after being dropped. Between rounds, Abdelbaset’s eye was checked, and although it appeared that he was cleared to continue, he showed no interest in getting off his stool.

That prompted referee Keith Peterson to call off the fight, awarding Newman the victory via technical knockout.

Official Result: Jordan Newman def. Eslam Abdelbaset via TKO (eye injury) at 5:00 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset at PFL World Tournament 8: