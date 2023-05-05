Medical examiners in New York City have ruled Jordan Neely’s death a homicide after being placed in a rear-naked choke for multiple minutes on an NYC subway earlier this week.

Jordan Neely, identified as a 30-year-old homeless black man, was said to have been screaming and behaving erratically when a 24-year-old white individual approached and put him in the chokehold. Footage of the incident was caught by freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez who wrote on Facebook that the men were in that position “for about 15 minutes while other passengers and the train operator called the police.”

Police say witnesses described Jordan Neely as acting “erratic and hostile,” though it was noted that he never attacked anyone on the subway or appeared to present a physical threat. “I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up,” the man shouted, according to Vazquez. “I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die.”

Jordan Neely was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man named Jordan Neely was choked to death in public on the subway this week while people watched and even cheered. This is horrific.



The constant demonization of poor people and people in mental health crisis in our city allows for this barbarism. It is making our city sick. — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) May 3, 2023

No Charges Have Been Filed in the Death of Jordan Neely

The 24-year-old man has not been identified, but he was taken into custody following the incident, questioned, and then released without being charged. He is veteran of the United States Marine Corp according to New York Daily News.

New York’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that Neely’s death was ruled a homicide, noting that the cause was due to “compression of neck.”

“This is not a ruling on intent or culpability, which is for the DA and criminal justice system to consider,” a spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made, but a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” the spokesperson said.

Outrage from the incident and a lack of arrests has sparked protests in the subway with The Rev. Al Sharpton calling for authorities to pursue charges of manslaughter or murder.