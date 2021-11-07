Jon Jones has revealed that he is currently looking for a new team.

This comes after the former UFC light-heavyweight champion was asked to stay away from his long-time gym after his most recent arrest.

In September, Jones was taken into custody after an alleged incident of domestic violence took place just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Less than a month later, ‘Bones’ was banned from his long-time gym by Mike Winkeljohn but the door was not completely closed on the UFC great returning to Jackson-Wink MMA after an indefinite period of time.

Mike Winkeljohn Explains Why He Barred Jon Jones From His Gym

“This is a tough one,” Winkeljohn said on The MMA Hour. “There’s definitely no doubt about it. It’s one of the toughest ones. It broke my heart that I was even put in that position where I felt I had to do it. I will stick by my guns and stay true to the guy that I want to be.”

“I said, ‘Jon, here’s the deal, man. You’re like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time until you come back to the gym,’” Winkeljohn added.

Jones has now revealed that he will not be returning to his former gym and is on the lookout for a new team.

“definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there,” Jones wrote on social media this Saturday. “I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time”

Jones added that his old gym was not at the standard it once was, suggesting that could’ve been a contributing factor to him not returning.

“I don’t feel like I carried the team, we have lots of guys doing amazing things out of that gym,” Jones wrote. “I will admit the program isn’t at the level it used to be, and hasn’t been for a while now”

The 34-year-old is quickly becoming tired of training in his garage and says he is currently on the hunt for a new team.

“I know I won’t be able to train in my garage forever, eventually I’m going to need more training partners. Mainly wrestling partners and kickboxers. I’m on the lookout for teams that I’ll be able to visit and come train with, maybe get some sparring sessions in”

