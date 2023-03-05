Drake wins $1.7 million bet from Jon Jones’ UFC 285 submission victory

Drake wins $1,700,000 thanks to a Jon Jones submission victory last night over Ciryl Gane.

UFC 285’s main event saw Jones capture the promotion heavyweight crown as he made quick work of former interim champion, Gane, submitting him in just over two minutes of round one. It marks yet another colossal achievement in the legendary career of Jones, but due to the American’s consistent displays of poor behavior, it leaves some struggling to root for him.

Drake wins $1.7 million

However, music icon Drake, was certainly happy about Jones’ win after betting a total of $500 thousand on last night’s fight – $250k on Jones by submission and $250K on Jones by knockout. The win netted the Canadian a total of $1.7 million, which will go towards the hit he has taken on some of his other bets across boxing and MMA.

Drake has recently placed bets on the likes of Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury, Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira, Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington, and Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. However, the Toronto native did enjoy success with a ‘Scouser parlay’, selecting Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett to win on the most recent UFC London card, winning a total of $3,723,077.

In fact, Drake is a prolific gambler, placing regular and large bets on various major sports including American football, basketball, Formula 1, and Tennis. The rapper also occasionally live-streaming himself playing online casino games, most recently winning $17 million on roulette.

In a story first reported by Casino.org, Drake has reportedly wagered over $1 billion on the online casino/bookmakers, Stake, under the username DeepPockets6.

Pimblett and McCann were gifted Rolexes by Drake after their wins, so maybe Jones is in store for his own present.

Was Jon Jones’ performance deserving of a Rolex?