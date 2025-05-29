Belief Grows: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall ‘Will Happen This Year’ Says UFC Insider

Chael Sonnen is confident that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen in 2025. Unfortunately, ‘The American Gangster’ is going to have a tough time trying to convince UFC fans.

From the moment Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight title via a 69-second knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, Jones has been dismissive of the Brit. 18 months later, little has changed with ‘Bones’ regularly taunting fans on social media who vent their frustration over the consensus GOAT’s decision to hold up an entire division all in the name of stroking his own ego and trolling the people that helped make him a household name.

It’s gotten so out of hand that a Change.org petition calling for Dana White to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight strap has surpassed 150,000 signatures.

Sonnen is confident Jon Jones will fight Aspinall within the next six months

But despite all the drama and Jones’ continuous flip-flopping on the subject, White insists that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in 2025, and Sonnen is inclined to believe him.

“Tom Aspinall is different, man,” Sonnen said in an interview with The MAC Life. “He’s a special animal. He looks like the way you want your world champion to look. Aspinall is different. 100%. And Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen this year, I believe.



It’s an interesting take from Sonnen, who recently suggested that interest in Jones vs. Aspinall is rapidly cooling.

Aspinall became the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history on April 29, carrying the temporary heavyweight title for a record 535 days. And the clock is still running.