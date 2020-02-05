Jon Jones Vows To Finish Dominick Reyes Before Championship Rounds

Spread the word!













Jon Jones will be making his return to the Octagon this weekend (Sat. February 8, 2020).

“Bones” headlines the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He’ll put his light heavyweight championship up for grabs against Dominick Reyes. Reyes is an undefeated challenger who brings proven knockout power and a tremendous athletic background. However, this isn’t the first time Jones has welcomed an undefeated challenger.

Jones has fought some of the greatest of all time throughout his legendary career, and is looking to continue his legacy against the 30-year-old Reyes this weekend. Speaking to ESPN’s “First Take,” Jones predicted that it’s going to be a “scary” night for Reyes, and he’s going to finish the fight before the championship rounds.

“Whenever you’re fighting an undefeated fighter, scary things can happen out there,” Jones said. “I think it’s going to be very scary for him though. I am so prepared for this, I’m so locked in, ready to go, and it’s going to be a great night. I’m really hoping to – I predict that I’m going to finish this fight before the championship rounds.”

Jones and Reyes have been a bit chippy with one another in the build-up to this fight. They had an intense staredown during their press conference last month, exchanging barbs, and have also taken shots at each other through the media for the past several weeks. It will be interesting to see if a new king will be crowned at 205 pounds this weekend in Texas, or if Jones will maintain dominance in the division.

What do you think about Jones vowing to finish Reyes before the championship rounds?