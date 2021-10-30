Jon Jones tweeted a message of support for his former adversary, Glover Teixeira following his incredible win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

Teixeira utilized his wrestling and solid ground-and-pound to smother Blachowicz from the opening minutes of the fight, and would eventually earn a submission victory in Round 2. Jones and Teixeira competed nearly eight years ago at UFC 172, with Jones earning the unanimous decision victory.

Now, Jones has left the light heavyweight division that he once ruled, opening the doors to top fighters such as Teixeira and Blachowicz to make a name for themselves. After watching Teixeira make history, Jones was ecstatic for him finally realizing a championship dream at 42 years old.

Jon Jones congratulated Glover Teixeira on his win over Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title

Yo Glover you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let’s go Brazil! — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

Shortly after congratulating Teixeira, Jones would go on a tirade and roasted Blachowicz, who had recently criticized Jones for his latest legal issues.

See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

Jones and Blachowicz also have their respective history, after Blachowicz called out Jones following his win over Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night: Rio Rancho. It was expected that Blachowicz would face Jones next for the title, but Jones would then vacate the belt in hopes of a run at heavyweight.

Teixeira earned the light heavyweight title after back-to-back wins over top contenders such as Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. After trading wins and losses between 2017 and 2018, Teixeira went on a run of a lifetime and becomes the second champion since Jones vacated the belt.

Teixeira will more than likely face Jiri Prochazka next for his first title defense, while Jones is continuing to prepare for a UFC return sometime next year. He’s been at odds with the UFC brass and has dealt with recent legal issues.

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones congratulating Glover Teixeira?