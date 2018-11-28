Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier With Funny Photo

Jon Jones trolls UFC heavyweight and former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier with a funny photo that he shared on social media. It appears that the bad blood between the two MMA fighters will never go away. One day, Jones says that he has put their history behind him then the next day, he pokes fun at DC.

Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win. The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round knockout in the main event of UFC 214. That fight went down in July 2017.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion shared a recent post by writing the following, “Somebody tell champ stop sending me this BS.”

Cormier has made it known that he wants to fight again then retire in March 2019. Cormier is supposed to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in January.

Jones will have the chance to prove people wrong once he fights Alexander Gustafsson. This fight will mark a rematch with the vacant light heavyweight title being on the line. This will serve as the headliner of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event. This event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.