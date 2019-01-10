Jon Jones Trolls Alexander Gustafsson Following Clean Drug Test Results

After he won the UFC light heavyweight championship by defeating Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, Jon Jones’ work was not done.

Jones had to silence his critics by passing the post-fight drug tests. The twice-suspended pound-for-pound legend will almost certainly always have that stigma following him around. Inside the cage, he’s almost peerless and unstoppable. Outside, well, he’s definitely been known for serious lapses in judgment involving drugs both recreational and performance-enhancing.

For now, anyway, he’s in the clear. News broke from ESPN that Jones had passed his USADA and CSAC-issued drug tests for UFC 232 today. “Bones” wasted no time in calling out Gustafsson on Instagram shortly thereafter. He wanted “The Mauler” to see he had no “jet fuel” in his system:

“Absolutely no jet fuel found. Just wanted to make sure you saw this. Seemed like that was the only thing you could focus on in our last fight.”

The saga of Jones’ latest PED-related scenario is not quite over yet, however. He is set to appear before the NSAC on January 29 to sort out his positive tests that ended with UFC 232 being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Interesting enough, Jones had none of the ‘long-term’ metabolites of Turinabol in his system in his UFC 232 drug screens.

If and when he is licensed, Jones will battle title contender Anthony Smith in the main event of March’s UFC 235.