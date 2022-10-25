Jon Jones is looking to make his highly anticipated move to the heavyweight division soon, as it looks like Jones will be facing Stipe Miocic.

Jones hasn’t competed in the UFC since his last title defense at light heavyweight back in 2020 at UFC 247. He walked out victorious that night, beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision, but it was a close fight that could have been scored either way. MMA fans were screaming that Reyes was robbed that night, but the judges saw it differently.

Recently Ariel Helwani had reported that the UFC was trying to come to an agreement with Jones to fight Ngannou, but his contract dispute with the UFC and his injury was holding up the fight being booked. Helwani labeled the fight between Jones and Ngannou at UFC 282, a “long shot”. Ngannou has been nursing a knee injury he sustained in his last title defense against Ciryl Gane.

With the Ngannou bout looking impossible, the UFC has been trying to book former heavyweight champion Miocic and Jones for the headlining bout at UFC 282.

Jon Jones tweeted out that he has been training for a fight with Miocic

“I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape.” Jones tweeted.

Miocic has also had a long layoff, as he hasn't fought since UFC 260 in his rematch with Ngannou. Miocic was brutally knocked out and a rematch was never booked for a third fight between the two.

As of now, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira are slated to headline the card. That bout is also a highly anticipated rematch for the light heavyweight championship. Prochazka made a miraculous comeback in their first fight, as he was able to submit Teixeira in the final round of their bout.