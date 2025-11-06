Jon Jones calls Tom Aspinall a one-tricky pony as feud escalates following UFC 321

Controversial UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Tom Aspinall following the no contest main event between the Englishman and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

Right now, Jon Jones is seemingly retired from mixed martial arts – but he doesn’t want it to stay that way. Instead, the two-weight UFC world champion is interested in pursuing a fight against Alex Pereira, with his desired location being the UFC White House card next summer. Whether or not it actually happens, of course, remains to be seen.

Jon Jones’ skills have never been in question but after an uninspiring run at heavyweight, many have questioned whether or not his legacy will be tainted for seemingly ducking Tom Aspinall – to run alongside the many controversies he has been involved in outside of the cage.

In a recent podcast appearance, Jon Jones was asked about Tom Aspinall and his no contest against Gane in the main event of UFC 321.

🤣 Jon Jones just fired shots at Tom Aspinall:



“He’s a one trick pony.”



“His wrestling and jiu jitsu is incredibly overrated, he has a beautiful 1-2.. that’s about it.



Jon Jones goes after Tom Aspinall’s abilities

Tom’s a great athlete, but I do feel like he’s a one-trick pony,” Jones said on “NoScripts Podcast.” “I believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu is incredibly overrated. He has a beautiful 1-2. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. That’s really about it. That’s the one thing that he’s setting up real nice.”

He couldn’t touch Ciryl Gane at all, that’s the way I felt,” Jones said. “I felt Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane’s hands was down, he was shaking his shoulders, bouncing around, touching him – he was so comfortable.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Jones has always tried to find ways to get under the skin of his opponents but in this instance, it still isn’t clear as to whether or not he would even be interested in fighting Tom. It feels like the champ is going to get back at it (if he’s medically cleared) in a rematch with Ciryl Gane in the future, whereas we’ll have to wait and see whether or not Dana White actually trusts Jones to show up and fight at the White House.