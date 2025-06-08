Jon Jones agreed to fight Tom Aspinall, claims UFC president Dana White

UFC legend Jon Jones was reportedly offered the fight with Tom Aspinall and accepted, as per UFC president Dana White.

As we know, Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion. However, he doesn’t seem particularly interested in fighting interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. For whatever reason, the fight continues to get delayed – despite the fact that it’s easily one of the biggest fights that can be made in mixed martial arts right now.

Jon Jones has seemingly had a great deal of fun teasing the masses over the course of the last few days and weeks. He continues to tweet as much as he desires, as is his right – but he’s upsetting a whole lot of people along the way. Regardless of whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that he has the MAM world in the palm of his hand right now.

Someone who doesn’t seem to have been keeping up with how things are going is none other than UFC president Dana White. Instead, he’s been focused on the simple business of running the UFC. In the post-fight press conference following UFC 316 last night, he addressed the Jon Jones situation and where he currently understands it to be.

Dana White’s thoughts on Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall fiasco

“He said he’s ready to vacate the belt? F*cking crazy,” White told reporters including MMA Junkie. “I’ve been busy. I haven’t been keeping up with the gossip. He’s either back today or came back yesterday or whenever. He was in Thailand. He’s home. We’ll be home tonight. Tuesday, we’ll figure this out.”

“Jon Jones agreed to do the fight,” White said. “Jon Jones was offered the deal and accepted the deal.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, folks, because this one is far from over – and that’s an understatement.