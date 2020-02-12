Jon Jones Tells Dominick Reyes To Blame Conditioning, Not Judges

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones offered some hard truths for Dominick Reyes.

Jones successfully defended his title following a closely-fought five-round war with Reyes in the UFC 247 headliner this past weekend.

Despite many believing Reyes deserved to win after his performance in the first three rounds, it was “Bones” who came away with the unanimous decision victory after a strong showing in the latter half of the fight.

“The Devastator” has since claimed he won the fight and that Jones knows it deep down as well. He has also blamed the judges, with one, in particular, controversially giving Jones four rounds.

But for the champion, Reyes only has himself to blame. For one, he believes Reyes only had one good moment in the second round and even then, Jones was doing well defensively.

“Dominic’s absolute best moment in round two, give me those defensive points, I’ll take that,” Jones tweeted on Tuesday.

Dominic’s absolute best moment in round two, give me those defensive points, I’ll take that. pic.twitter.com/Tv3Q7HmvQp — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Jones proceeded to tweet further, telling Reyes to blame his conditioning rather than the judges.

“I love how whenever I have a competitive fight everyone claims the other guy won. Guess it just comes with the territory,” he added.

“Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots. I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed.. Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges. 😩🤷🏾‍♂️

“Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed. When will these young boys start taking responsibility 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s what’s wrong with boys these days.”

I love how whenever I have a competitive fight everyone claims the other guy won. Guess it just comes with the territory https://t.co/9vzXzvN1Xd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots. I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed.. Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges. 😩🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed. When will these young boys start taking responsibility 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s what’s wrong with boys these days. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

In the end, Jones was happy to be part of a classic and show his grit and determination in the fight.

“At the end of the day, I got to be a part of another classic. I’m over here in ABQ smiling from ear to ear. Having fights like that tickles my pickle, it makes me feel so alive. Makes me feel like a man. Especially when you display having balls the way I did, nothing but a win.

“And I know my haters are pissed, which also makes me really happy lol. … Fights like those are the ones fans never forget. What a way to make history.”

At the end of the day, I got to be a part of another classic. I’m over here in ABQ smiling from ear to ear. Having fights like that tickles my pickle, it makes me feel so alive. Makes me feel like a man. Especially when you display having balls the way I did, nothing but a win — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

And I know my haters are pissed, which also makes me really happy lol — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Fights like those are the ones fans never forget. What a way to make history — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

What do you think of Jones’ tweets?