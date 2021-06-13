It wouldn’t be an Israel Adesanya event without Jon Jones tweeting about him.

Adesanya earned his third title defense following a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori in their middleweight title headliner at UFC 263.

“The Last Stylebender” also went 5-1 in UFC title fights in the process. That’s something Jones felt the need to tweet out as he indirectly took a dig at his rival following the event.

“I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩”

I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩 pic.twitter.com/969HZl6P6i — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Jones and Adesanya haven’t tweeted about each other for a while so it was only natural that we were bound to get one sooner or later.

One fan alsonotably tweeted that Jones should be focusing on Amanda Nunes slowly catching him. To that, he responded:

“I’m cool with that, someone has to be the greatest female. I’m wondering which guys can you see putting down that type of work?”

I’m cool with that, someone has to be the greatest female. I’m wondering which guys can you see putting down that type of work? https://t.co/IDh1j7p8tc — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021