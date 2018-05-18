Jon Jones Trashes ‘Old Man’ Chuck Liddell Online – Again

Earlier this week, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell announced on The MMA Hour that he would be making a return to fighting at 48 years old.

And not only that, but “The Iceman” said that he’s interested in taking a few warm-up fights before challenging troubled pound-for-pound great Jon Jones.

Ultimately, that potential fight is incredibly unlikely to take place for a variety of reasons, but Liddell’s comments were enough to stir up a bit of a rivalry on social media between him and “Bones”.

The two have gone back and forth all week, but the latest shot came from Jones, who took to Twitter to not only take another jab at Liddell but to also criticize the former champion’s recent record as well.

@ChuckLiddell Brother I don’t have to be retired to be a legend first of all. And you talking to me about conducting my life outside the cage is just hysterical. Chuck we all know you’re far from innocent. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

@ChuckLiddell and as far as you teaching me how to “really fight” pic.twitter.com/ygzcDsBwMf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

i’m done with all this Internet bullshit for the time being, if you have something else to say to me I’ve already invited you down to Albuquerque. Take care old man Ladelle pic.twitter.com/vf1bhXqTdK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

Liddell did indeed lose five of his last six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage. He then retired in 2010, now having not competed in nearly eight years.

Jones, meanwhile, last competed at UFC 214 last July when he scored a third-round knockout victory over longtime rival Daniel Cormier to reclaim the UFC’s 205-pound title.

The result was later changed to a no contest, however, when it was revealed that Jones had failed yet another drug test. He currently awaits a potentially lengthy suspension as a result, and his fighting future is still very unclear.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t do some (extended) verbal sparring with Liddell outside of the cage.