Jon Jones Sympathizes With Nate Diaz Following USADA Issues

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the latest to comment on the recent Nate Diaz news.

Diaz revealed he would be pulling out of his UFC 244 headliner against Jorge Masvidal on November 2 after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) found him to have elevated levels stemming from a likely tainted supplement.

For his part, Diaz is denying it and claimed he would not fight until the UFC or USADA fix the issue. Jones has had his own history with USADA, having failed multiple drug tests in the past only to plead his innocence.

He first commented on how a phone call from USADA can discredit one’s life work within an instant:

“And just like that, years of hard work discredited overnight, with one phone call,” Jones wrote.

And just like that, years of hard work discredited overnight, with one phone call. https://t.co/dyCAivteLU — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“Bones” would then sympathize with Diaz as he urged him to fight the issue:

“Not many people in the world know what you’re feeling right now, I do,” he added. “Keep your head up man. I knew I was innocent and was willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it.

“I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that’s exactly how I felt. At times its going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it’s not, you can’t just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it.”

Not many people in the world know what you’re feeling right now, I do. Keep your head up man. I knew I was innocent and was willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that’s exactly how I felt. At times its going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it’s not, you can’t just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

The UFC is yet to comment on the matter.

What do you make of Jones’ response? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!