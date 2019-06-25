Jon Jones Surrenders P4P Title To Henry Cejudo

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo is not only an Olympic Gold Medalist, but a two-division UFC champion.

“Triple C” has dubbed himself the pound-for-pound best fighter of all time. A claim not everyone agrees with. However, one man who is willing to surrender the pound-for-pound throne to Cejudo is Jon Jones. The UFC light heavyweight champion told “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently that Cejudo “absolutely” is the pound-for-pound best:

“He is,” Jones admitted with a smile. “He is. Absolutely.”

When asked why he’s so reluctant to surrender the coveted moniker to Cejudo, Jones is of the belief that nobody should have to say that themselves. It should be up to the spectators of the sport to plead the pound-for-pound case for him:

“I don’t know,” Jones said. “Because he calls himself that, so I’ll give it to him. I feel like I don’t have to say these things. If that makes sense, I don’t have to say these things. People should say that for you. If Henry claims it, then, I guess it’s his. I wish nothing but the best for him though. He’s great for the sport, man.

“He’s a hell of a Christian brother and he wants to be the man. I think he’s taking a page out of Ali’s book by calling himself the man. And it worked for Ali, so, I’ll let Henry have his – I’m not in competition with anyone. I feel like a lot of people are in competition with me.”