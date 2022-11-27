Georges St-Pierre believes Jon Jones will succeed at heavyweight ahead of 2023 move: ‘He’s huge’

Former undisputed UFC middleweight and welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre believes former light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones will make a successful excursion at the heavyweight limit – ahead of the latter’s expected debut in the division next year.

Expected to make his long-awaited Octagon move in the early months of next year, Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from active competition since February 2020.

Headlining UFC 247 on that occasion, the look-see-do fighter managed to defeat Dominick Reyes with a close, unanimous decision win in Houston. Jones would then officially vacate his light heavyweight title in August of that year.

Linked with an expected Octagon return at UFC 285 on March 4. next, linked with both an undisputed title fight against champion, Francis Ngannou, and matchups opposite surging contender, Curtis Blaydes, or former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

Georges St-Pierre talks up Jon Jones’ stature ahead of his 2023 return

And according to former duel-weight champion, St-Pierre, Jones will likely find success at the heavyweight limit ahead of his expected excursion next year.

“I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the (UFC) Hall of Fame,” Georges St-Pierre told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “I took a picture and I put my arm around him (Jon Jones), I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge. Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.”

“And it looked like he put the weight at the right place,” Georges St-Pierre explained. “I can’t wait. I’m a fan of Jon Jones. I like to see him fight. I can’t wait to see him come back. A lot of people are like, ‘Yeah, he was out for a long time.’ He was out for a long time, but he’s Jon Jones, you know what I mean? Don’t forget that he’s Jon Jones. He’s arguably the best fighter of all-time too. He can make a comeback and I think he’s going to be successful when he does.”