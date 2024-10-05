Jon Jones Snaps Back at Fans Over PED Accusations After Showing Off His Shredded Physique

ByCraig Pekios
Jon Jones is leaning into the accusations that he’s on PEDs.

After a three-year-long layoff, ‘Bones’ return in March 2023 and scored a quick-fire submission victory over Ciryl Gane to pick up the vacant UFC heavyweight world title. Since then, Jones has not defended the belt, but that all (hopefully) changes on Saturday, November 16 when the consensus GOAT returns to the Octagon for a clash with former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones

Jones’ insistence on fighting Miocic has been the recipient of significant scrutiny over the last several months, particularly after the promotion crowned Tom Aspinall the interim heavyweight champion last November via a 69-second KO against Sergei Pavlovich.

maxresdefault 14

Aspinall and fight fans have lobbied hard for the two to fight, but ‘Bones’ and the UFC brass have remained adamant that Jones vs. Miocic will take priority.

Recently, Jon Jones shared a picture of himself just a few weeks out from fight night. Considering ‘Bones’ is looking significantly more shredded than he did against Gane last year when he made his heavyweight debut, accusations immediately started to fly suggesting that he was using some performance-enhancing substances.

Instead of ignoring or disputing the statements, Jones chose to embrace them via a couple of trolling posts on X.

Jon Jones

“They were just calling me fat, now I’m on steroids,” Jones wrote. “I love it.”

“I’ve been secretly taking PHW,” he added in a follow-up post.

Jon Jones’ Future Uncertain After UFC 309

Jones is listed as a sizeable -425 favorite to come out on top against Miocic, but the bigger question on the mind’s of fans is, what comes next should ‘Bones’ best the best heavyweight of all time?

Bones’ has routinely teased retirement rather than pursuing a lucrative title unification clash with Tom Aspinall, though that could be nothing more than Jones trying to troll fans who have been calling for them to fight all year long. Still, Jones has very little to prove at this point, having captured titles in two divisions and becoming the most dominant light heavyweight in the history of the sport.

Jon Jones

