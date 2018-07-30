Jon Jones Says Public ‘Will Never Understand’ His Hardship

One year seems like a lifetime in mixed martial arts.

Just ask former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

When the news broke this time last year that Jones had tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol in a sample collected the day of weigh-ins for UFC 214, the entire MMA world came to a screeching halt. What should have been Jones’ crowning achievement quickly became his latest nightmare.

Jones is now facing up to a four-year suspension for his second USADA violation, an outcome the 31-year-old is still waiting to be settled. Conversely, his longtime rival Daniel Cormier has soared to new heights in Jone’s absence. “DC” not only reclaimed the light heavyweight title due to Jones’ ban but became the first fighter in history to simultaneously hold both the light heavyweight & heavyweight straps when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round of their main event fight at UFC 226 earlier this month.

Last weekend was the anniversary of UFC 214, a night that will live in infamy for Jones. But the youngest light heavyweight champion in history wants everyone to know that he will be back and better than ever in due time, posting an emotional update of what he’s been doing the last year on Instagram.

“Time has a way of putting things into perspective. One year ago today I knocked out Daniel Cormier to reclaim my light heavyweight title. It was the culmination of all the sacrifice and hard work put in on the road back to where I truly know I belong. That’s at the top…the only place I’ve ever dreamed of being. Turns out it wasn’t a forever moment but a fleeting one as two weeks later I find out on TMZ of all places my title has been stripped and I’m suspended once again. “To go from the spotlight to darkness, and have everything taken away from me again was a hardship the public will never truly understand. It bent me but did not break me and I had to learn to fight in a different way. I’ve spent the last year living right and getting healthy, but much of that work was spent correcting and repairing my mental space. Call it weakness if you will but even the toughest individuals need assistance getting back on track. “I’ll be back, and when I am it will be a more complete version than the world has ever seen. You have to turn the lemons life gives you into lemonade, and you have to take time to sit back and enjoy it. The struggles don’t define you. It’s how you handle them that determines who you are. Be good, enjoy the day and God bless.”

You can read Jones complete Instagram post here: