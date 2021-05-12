Jon Jones has shut down talk about his heavyweight debut potentially coming against the former champion, Stipe Miocic.

In an interview with TSN Dana White provided some clarity on the division, confirming that the UFC is indeed going ahead with the rumored rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. The UFC boss also suggested Jones could make his heavyweight debut opposite Miocic.

‘Bones’ let everyone know that he is not interested in fighting Miocic in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

“Don’t get excited people, I’m not fighting Stipe,” Jones wrote on social media. “I’m not here to fight Stipe but I will defend my belt against him no problem. I’m looking for the biggest draw and I’m willing to wait. 33 years old in better athlete right now than I’ve ever been before.. im just going to keep training my ass off

“I’m sick of hearing the same shit, you’re not a big enough star, you don’t bring in enough paper view,” Jones continued. “I’m ready to fight fights that will bring in the pay-per-view. The world wants to see some black on black crime right now and I’m ready to give it to them” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie.)

Jones relinquished his light-heavyweight crown last August in a bid to make a much-anticipated move to the heavyweight ranks. The former champ began a rigorous strength and conditioning programme to allow him to compete with the baddest men on the planet.

As of right now, Jones hasn’t fought since his February 2020 title defence against recent UFC Vegas 25 headliner, Dominick Reyes. Jones appears to be at odds with the UFC on his financial worth at heavyweight. The UFC boss says Jones wants $30 million guaranteed for a fight with Ngannou, Jones denies this claim, the saga continues.

Do you think Jon Jones should consider taking on Stipe Miocic next?