Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has received the backing of new training partner, recent Eagle FC debutante and UFC alum, Yorgan de Castro to defeat current undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, after convincingly “running through” Stipe Miocic.

Jones, who has been sidelined since February 2020, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 247 back, successfully defending his undisputed light heavyweight crown with a close, debated unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes.

Jones would go on to officially relinquish the title in August of that year ahead of an expected move to the promotion’s heavyweight division, however, at the time of publication, Jones has yet to feature under the UFC banner since his judging win against Reyes.

Jon Jones remains hopeful of drawing Stipe Miocic at a September UFC event

Initially targeted to return this summer in a potential interim heavyweight title offing against the previously mentioned former two-time heavyweight kingpin, Miocic, the pairing was ultimately shelved due to scheduling issues – with Jones now confident of drawing Miocic in September instead.

Speaking with MMA Fighting recently ahead of his Eagle FC outing against former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, the above mentioned, de Castro claimed Jones’ cardio and overall striking expertise will lead him to victory against Miocic.

“I don’t see anyone else at heavyweight with a good enough wrestling or ground game,” Yorgan de Castro said of Jon Jones. “And if they have good wrestling, Jones will be superior on the feet. The Stipe (Miocic) fight will be perfect (for Jon Jones). Stipe weighs the same and has good boxing. I think Jones will run through Stipe.”

As far as a fight with heavyweight king and knockout artist, Ngannou is concerned, de Castro also sides with Jones to defeat the Batie native.

“(Francis Ngannou) will be out nine months to fix his knee and then needs six months in camp,” de Castro said. “Jon Jones will already be 35 (years old), and Francis will be, what? I think Jones fights once or twice more. He told me he’ll fight three times and that’s it. But if he does fight (Ngannou), it’s hard to go against Jones.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)