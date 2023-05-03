Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has confirmed plans to retire from active competition ahead of an expected title defense against Stipe Miocic later this year, explaining how he can see the end of his competitive career on the horizon.

Jones, a former light heavyweight champion under the UFC banner to boot, added to his gold laden trophy cabinet back in March atop a UFC 285 card, minting himself as the undisputed heavyweight gold holder with a first round guillotine choke win over Ciryl Gane.

Expected to make a summer return against the returning former two-time heavyweight champion, Miocic at International Fight Week in July, a potential UFC 290 title headliner between the two was scuppered.

Jon Jones confirms plan to retire from MMA following Stipe Miocic clash

Now targeting a Madison Square Garden outing against Miocic as part of the UFC’s annual trip to ‘The Mecca’, Jones confirmed that he will likely call time on his professional mixed martial arts career following his title defense against the Ohio veteran.

“You know, I feel like the Stipe (Miocic) fight will be plenty for me,” Jon Jones told Fox Sports during a recent interview. “I don’t have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game for a long time, and in fighter years, I’m an old guy. I’ve been training for a long time, been in the game for a long time. Got some small injuries, and I really just want to be around – be around for my family, I wanna be around for my kids, I wanna be able to play with my kids. And have a good head on my shoulders, and joints that work.”

“I could see it coming to an end really soon,” Jon Jones explained. “And I’m happy with that, I’m really proud of my career.”

Alluding to a potential retirement from the sport in the near future as he confirmed his intentions to fight Miocic at Madison Square Garden later this year, Jones joked that he would weigh up his future after fan outpour urged him to continue fighting beyond this annum.