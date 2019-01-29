Jon Jones Releases Statement On Being Relicensed By NSAC

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) just relicensed Jon Jones to fight at March 2’s UFC 235 at their hearing in Las Vegas today. It’s time Jones releases a statement on their decision.

The decision is, of course, dependent on Jones’ continuing his rigorous drug testing with both USADA and VADA prior to the fight. The license is for his upcoming fight only as of now. Jones will take on surging contender Anthony Smith in the main event of the pay-per-view card.

“Bones” recently regained his long-held UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Alexander Gustafsson at December 29’s UFC 232. But it wasn’t without controversy yet again. Jones failed a drug test for a long-term metabolite of oral turinabol , the steroid he was suspended for after UFC 214. The NSAC chose not to license Jones on short notice and UFC 232 was moved to Los Angeles instead.

Jones is back, but his drug testing regimen will rightfully continue. After the hearing, Jones issued a statement thanking the NSAC, UFC, USADA, and his team. You can watch it via ESPN’s Brett Okamoto here: