Live: Watch Today’s NSAC Meeting Featuring Jones, Khabib, McGregor Hearings

The day is finally here. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and longtime rival Conor McGregor will finally find out their punishment for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Both Khabib and McGregor were scheduled to appear at the meeting, but reportedly reached settlement agreements that will be heard at the meeting today. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will also be on hand to find a resolution to the drug testing controversy that forced UFC 232 to be moved from Nevada to California.

LowKick MMA has the hearing streaming live courtesy of MMAjunkie here: