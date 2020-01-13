Jon Jones Pulling For ‘Cowboy’ Over McGregor At UFC 246

Spread the word!













Everyone is pumped for this weekend’s welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

With all of the biggest names in combat sports offering their predictions for the fight, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has now chimed in. Speaking to BT Sport, “Bones” admits he’s backing his former Jackson-Wink MMA teammate Cerrone this weekend. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’m really happy for Cowboy Cerrone, being an Albuquerque fighter, to have such a huge opportunity,” Jones said. “Cowboy Cerrone and I will always have somewhat of a connection, and I’m pulling for him. At the same time, Conor McGregor, I love everything he’s doing for the sport. Such a great businessman, and he’s brought so much awareness to our sport. May the best man win.”

This weekend’s bout will be McGregor’s first since October of 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomeodv. Cerrone enters the contest on a two-fight losing streak, being stopped in both of those contests.

As for Jones, he’s preparing to put his light heavyweight title up for grabs yet again against Dominick Reyes. The fight goes down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8.

What do you think about Jones backing Cerrone over McGregor at UFC 246?