Jon Jones Praises Yoel Romero For Performance Against Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













Jon Jones gave his thoughts on the Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero fight at UFC 248 earlier this month.

Adesanya defeated Romero via unanimous decision in what was a drab middleweight title fight with both fighters receiving criticism for their lack of activity. Although many felt Adesanya did enough to earn the win, some observers felt Romero also had a case for winning the contest.

Jones was undoubtedly keeping a close eye on the bout, not only because of his rivalry with Adesanya, but also because he is friends with Romero with the pair being managed by the same company.

And he seems to believe Adesanya did enough as well. However, his praise went to Romero considering how the fight went:

“Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say,” Jones tweeted Wednesday.

Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/z6A87fs4w8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

Jones also sent a message to Romero a few days earlier:

“Bro you are a few years into stand up fighting and you stood with him for 25 minutes straight. I thought you represented yourself and your team very well. Would’ve loved to seen you be more versatile, using your wrestling and grappling, that would’ve made the difference. You fought him where he was best that [at] and was so close. Proud of you.”

It should be interesting to see if Adesanya decides to respond to Jones.

What do you make of Jones’ thoughts on the fight?