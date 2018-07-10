Jon Jones’ Manager Reveals Expected Timeline For USADA Decision

The manager of Jon Jones has given the latest update on the progression of USADA’s decision. The former UFC light heavyweight champion’s history has been well documented, and it’s lengthy.

He failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings. The former champion has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage. Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA.

Jones’ manager, Malki Kawa, recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show on Monday and in this interview, he gave an update on where things currently stand with the USADA.

“I’m very confident we will have a decision on this thing by the end of this month,” Kawa said. “They’re pushing hard. I know everyone involved is working hard to come to a resolution. I know that the UFC is anxiously waiting and we’re dealing with USADA on a daily basis. They’ve been really good with us as far as really investigating this thing and looking at it from a lot of different angles and stuff.” “To me this program should not try to punish guys that they know aren’t trying to cheat,” Kawa explained. “To them, the right thing could be he’s innocent but he’s still going to have suspension because he was negligent. So, you can get punished for being negligent, you can get punished for cheating. We’ll see what they come up with this time. “I’m hoping he gets cleared in the next month or so and that the opportunity to fight presents itself. If it’s next year, early next year or whatever it is, I’m confident.”

Cormier has been calling for a third fight with Jones before he retires next March. In order for this to happen, Jones must be cleared by USADA or at the very least, given a short suspension. At the end of the day, it doesn’t look good for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.