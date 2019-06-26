Jon Jones Looking Buff Ahead Of UFC 239 Title Defense (Photos)

Spread the word!













Jon Jones looks to be in phenomenal shape ahead of his UFC 239 title defense against Thiago Santos.

“Bones” and Santos will meet in the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6, also headlining International Fight Week. Jones is putting his 205-pound throne up for grabs against the knockout artist. Ahead of the contest, Jones has shared some photos on Instagram of his preparations for the fight.

The light heavyweight kingpin is looking buff heading into July. Check out the photos here:

“You got 11 days to figure out where you’re watching #UFC239@UFC“

Jones has been a busy man these past few days, doing media to promote the upcoming PPV. He has discussed topics ranging from a potential clash with interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, to downplaying his rivalry with Daniel Cormier – who he admits is not his toughest opponent.

Now, as fight night closes in, Jones begins to zero in on Santos, and keeping his pretty much unblemished mixed martial arts (MMA) record intact. However, he’ll have no easy task against Santos, who has proven to be a consistent finisher in the division with back-to-back knockout wins since moving up from middleweight.