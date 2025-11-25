Watch: Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev Thrown Down – ‘Borz’ Scores a Takedown

In a bizarre clip released on social media, Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev have been filmed engaging in some fun, light sparring on the streets of Chechnya.

Right now, Jon Jones’ future in mixed martial arts is pretty uncertain. He is often called one of the greatest fighters of all time but in equal measure, he is an exceptionally controversial figure. After seemingly avoiding a fight with Tom Aspinall, he decided to retire from the sport. Then, not long after, he declared his interest in fighting on next summer’s UFC White House card, potentially against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is the current UFC middleweight champion. He defeated Dricus du Plessis earlier this year to claim the belt, and ironically, he has also spoken of his interest in taking on Pereira, ideally at 205 pounds so that he can try and become a two-weight world champion in the promotion.

Now, things have taken a pretty strange turn with this aforementioned footage of Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev going viral.

Khamzat Chimaev and Jon Jones go at it in the streets of Chechnya – friendly head kicks and takedowns included 😄🥋 pic.twitter.com/YAdtm3OeBB — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 25, 2025

Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev throw down

In the clip, Jones and Chimaev are engaging in a light back and forth, as if it was a friendly sparring session. Things were then taken to the next level when Khamzat actually shot for a takedown, which he appeared to get. It was all fun and games, of course, but it was definitely something that a lot of mixed martial arts fans wouldn’t have been expecting to see this morning.

Jones noted on social media recently that he had a great time over in Chechnya, but of course, a lot of his supporters were disappointed to hear that he was associating himself with the controversial head of state Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov has been linked with many controversies over the years, but he also has a close relationship with the aforementioned Khamzat Chimaev.

Who knows, maybe at some point in the future, we will get an absolutely bizarre superfight between Jon and Khamzat. Then again, given where both are at in their respective careers, probably not, which may be for the best.