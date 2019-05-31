Jon Jones ‘Humbled’ By Recent Comments From Rashad Evans

Spread the word!













This week, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans had some kind words for Jon Jones.

Evans called his former teammate and opponent the best fighter he has ever faced inside the Octagon. Jones responded to Evans’ comments in a recent Tweet:

Big words coming from such an icon of our sport. I’m truly honored and humbled. Whether you know it or not you’ve been a role model to me, I sincerely thank you for your contribution to myself, the sport and so many around the world. pic.twitter.com/Y4tKp0WBuG — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2019

Jones and Evans fought each other back in 2012 when they headlined UFC 145. “Bones” won the contest, defeating Evans via unanimous decision to retain the light heavyweight championship. It was his third consecutive title defense at the time. He has gone on to continue a successful run through the 205-pound division.

Now, he prepares to defend the light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019.