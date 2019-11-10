Jon Jones Hits Out At Dominick Reyes, Plans To ‘Expose’ Him

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones called out Dominick Reyes after a recent tweet.

Reyes defeated former middleweight champion Chris Weidman by first-round knockout last month and is seemingly next in line for a title shot. He proceeded to call out Jones afterwards and has made no secret of his intentions in defeating him.

And despite Corey Anderson’s win at UFC 244 last week, Jones recently decided that he wanted to defend his title against Reyes next. “The Devastator” responded to that on Saturday:

“A champion so great, he is now going to be fighting the first of the next generation! It’s such an honor and I can’t wait for my crack at the king in the octagon,” Reyes tweeted.

A champion so great, he is now going to be fighting the first of the next generation! It's such an honor and I can't wait for my crack at the king in the octagon.@JonnyBones #legendary #champion #new #champion #kingdom #mma #history pic.twitter.com/0jWgZ7SE2p — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 9, 2019

The sudden respect that Reyes was showing caught Jones off-guard as he responded to the tweet on Sunday:

“You started this whole thing talking about party favors and now you’re going to show this fake a** respect? Serious question Dominic, what exactly is so next generation about you or your fighting style? Youre a new name, that’s the only thing different about you,” Jones replied.

You started this whole thing talking about party favors and now you’re going to show this fake ass respect? Serious question Dominic, what exactly is so next generation about you or your fighting style? Youre a new name, that’s the only thing different about you. https://t.co/aBZTr0I2A8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

Jones proceeded to state that he would pick Reyes apart and later expose him:

That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy. There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart https://t.co/BZp5AxZJNg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

🤷🏾‍♂️ It’s all good, I’m going to expose his shit soon enough https://t.co/OiI7BRjFVO — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

Reyes had a response for Jones soon after:

😂 Someone is having a positive Sunday morning! Hey man @ me next time so I know the moment you lose it @JonnyBones #SundayFunday #nextgen https://t.co/Ni01HL1ato — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 10, 2019

This is gonna be fun! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 10, 2019

What do you make of the Twitter beef?