On This Day: Jon Jones Makes His Historic UFC Debut at UFC 87 – Birth of a Legend in 2008

The all-time great ‘Bones’ Jon Jones made his UFC debut on August 9, 2008. MMA fans were immediately impressed by the incredible skill of the young fighter. UFC 87 also featured Brock Lesnar, and Georges St-Pierre, among others.

Jon Jones – UFC 87

It feels like a lifetime has passed since Jones captured UFC gold and held onto that title with an iron grip. But, ‘Bones’ made his UFC debut at just 21 years old and merely on two weeks’ notice as he was a late replacement. The undefeated 6-0 fight would continue his win streak over the highly respected Andra Gusmao.

Brazil’s Gusmao was also making his UFC debut with an unbeaten 5-0 and was considered a very hot prospect. His hype train was derailed by Jon Jones who showed an interesting mix of spinning back elbows and unorthodox takedowns.

On the UFC 87 fight, Jon Jones said:

“I was trying to stay low-key and composed. But once I hit the arena and they locked that gate, there were no jitters. Gusmao was my first fight that went the distance. He definitely had a chin on him and he wasn’t going down, but I don’t believe in standing around and waiting. I think when you step into the cage, you’ve got to take the cage and make it your zone.”

Jones added:

“All the crazy spinning back fists and back kicks, spinning elbows and all that crazy stuff that I do while competing have strictly come from moves that I’ve seen on youtube.”

After this win, the NJCAA collegiate wrestling standout changed gym to Jackson Wink MMA Academy and began his rise through the UFC. In 2011, he became the youngest champion in UFC history. Win an incredible list of wins over fighters such as Mauricio ‘Shogun Rua’ Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Rashad Evans, and many others, Jones cemented his place as an all-time great in MMA history.

August 9, 2008

Live from Minneapolis, Minnesota, UFC 87 was headlined by Georges St-Pierre’s first title defense against the dominant wrestler Jon Fitch. The Canadian welterweight champion stopped his 16-fight win streak. Brock Lesnar had his second fight in the UFC and earned his first win in the organization against Heath Herring. Notably, Kenny Florian defeated Roger Huerta, giving him his first loss in the UFC.